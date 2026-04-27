Take Prajavani closer to people: CM to officials

HYDERABAD: In a move to expand Prajavani services to the grassroots, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has directed officials to roll out the programme at the revenue division and mandal levels in the next phase.
He instructed the administration to establish a robust mechanism to ensure that officials at all levels are available to address grievances and complaints received through Prajavani.
During a review meeting with Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao and CMO officials at the MCR HRD Institute here on Sunday, the chief minister stressed the need to bring Prajavani services closer to the people.
He said this would spare citizens the burden of travelling to Hyderabad or district headquarters to get their grievances resolved. The chief minister issued clear directions that every complaint submitted by citizens must be formally registered and promptly forwarded to the departments concerned. He also said applicants should be kept informed about the status of their petitions at every stage.
Emphasising time-bound resolution, he directed all departments to fix deadlines for addressing public grievances without delay. He called for the development of a unified digital platform for registration, tracking and resolution of complaints. A real-time monitoring system will also be set up at both district and state levels, he added.
Further, the Chief Minister instructed officials to appoint dedicated nodal officers for Prajavani services at every administrative tier.
“Specialised Prajavani wings will be established in every district. An auto-escalation system must be implemented so that unresolved grievances are automatically forwarded to higher authorities. If necessary, an appeal mechanism will also be introduced,” he said.
He made it clear that there should be no compromise in the grievance redressal process. Regular review meetings must be conducted at both district and state levels to monitor progress.
Officials were also asked to focus on pending grievances and closely track their resolution through a dashboard system. The Chief Minister warned that officials concerned would be held accountable for any delays in addressing complaints.
He said decentralising Prajavani services would reduce the burden on state- and district-level centres. He emphasised that the programme must be implemented effectively to build public confidence and trust in governance.
The Chief Minister launched Prajavani on the day he assumed office on December 8, 2023, with the objective of ensuring swift resolution of public grievances. Since then, Prajavani is being conducted every Tuesday and Friday at Praja Bhavan in Hyderabad, where officials from various departments receive petitions directly from citizens and initiate immediate action.