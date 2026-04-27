Telangana man attacks two over refusal to sell curry for Rs 10

SANGAREDDY: The Ameenpur police have registered a case against a man for allegedly attempting to murder two youths following a dispute over curry worth Rs 10. The attack took place late on Saturday.

According to Ameenpur Circle Inspector (CI) Naresh, the accused, Jeevaratnam, a resident of Ambedkar Colony, went to Sri Sai Curry Point located opposite the tahasildar ‘s office in Beeramguda and requested curry for Rs 10.

The staff informed him that the minimum price of the curry was `30 and he would nothing for Rs 10. This led to a heated argument between Jeevaratnam and two brothers, Uday and Ajay, who work at the curry point.

Infuriated over this, Jeevaratnam left only to return a short while later armed with a sword. He launched an attack on the two young men.

Naresh informed that although they tried to escape, the accused reportedly closed the shop shutter and assaulted them.

Both Uday and Ajay sustained head injuries and were rushed to hospital for treatment. Based on the victims’ complaint, the police have registered an attempt to murder case against the accused. Jeevaratnam, is currently absconding. CI Naresh said that a hunt has been launched to arrest him.