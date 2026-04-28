11-year-old boy drowns in pool at summer camp in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: An 11-year-old boy reportedly drowned in a swimming pool while attending a summer camp under Kushaiguda police station limits on Monday.

The victim, Ritvik, had recently enrolled at a local swimming pool to learn swimming as part of the camp. On Monday, he went for his routine session but is believed to have slipped into deeper waters and drowned. People present at the pool attempted to rescue him, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

The boy’s parents alleged negligence by the pool management, citing inadequate safety measures. Police have registered a case.