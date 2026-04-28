BJP conspiring to delete ‘secular’ votes: TPCC chief Mahesh Goud

HYDERABAD: TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Monday alleged that the BJP was conspiring to delete “secular” votes from the electoral rolls through “backdoor methods”. He asserted that the Congress would firmly counter such tactics at every level.

Mahesh Goud, along with AICC state in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan, AICC secretaries and DCC presidents, was addressing party workers at Gandhi Bhavan. The TPCC chief urged the party cadre to intensify their efforts at the grassroots to further strengthen the party.

He reiterated that the party’s larger goal remains bringing the Congress to power at the Centre as well as in the state, with Rahul Gandhi as prime minister. He claimed that Telangana has been implementing welfare and development schemes more effectively than BJP-ruled states, adding that attracting investments worth Rs 5 lakh crore was a significant achievement.

He also announced that appointments to corporation posts would be made soon.