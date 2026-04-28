CM Revanth calls for strict action against celebrities in drug cases, launches SPANDANA teams in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday said that there is a need to punish celebrities who consume drugs to send a strong message to society. “If we send ordinary people to jail for drug abuse, it won’t lead to any discussion. But if we punish celebrities for consuming drugs, it will send a strong message to the public. I am ordering police to book case after case against celebrities and send them to prison if they consume drugs,” he said.

The chief minister also opined that there is a need for all government and private schools to make it mandatory for students to give an undertaking during admissions that they will never consume drugs. Revanth was addressing the gathering after launching the ‘SPANDANA’ teams, an initiative of Hyderabad police that will respond swiftly to distress calls made by women and children.

Expressing concern over the availability of drugs and ganja-laced chocolates near schools, he said: “Doctors and engineers are becoming drug peddlers and chain snatchers. A majority of those who commit crimes against women and children are drug abusers. We have to focus on curbing the menace of drugs to prevent crimes against women and children.”

“In recent times, a few famous personalities and people’s representatives were arrested for consuming drugs,” he added, while directing the police to expand the scope of Peace Committees to deal with the problem of drugs.

Stating that the countries that provide security for women and children are witnessing rapid development, he said: “The Congress is in the forefront in giving opportunities to women, including reservations in local bodies.”