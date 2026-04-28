CM Revanth eyes Telangana as global medical hub, launches medical tourism push in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday expressed the hope that Telangana would soon become a medical treatment hub.
Recalling that the state had no health and medical policies in the past, the chief minister said that his government has rolled out a Medical Tourism Policy to improve medical infrastructure and attract more investments in this sector.
Revanth Reddy was addressing the gathering after inaugurating ‘The Hospital of Gratitude’ of Apollo Hospitals at Financial District in Hyderabad.
“Hyderabad is a place for medical tourism. People want to come here for medical treatment from across the globe. But direct air connectivity has become the biggest problem. From other countries, particularly from the Middle East, we need more connectivity. In this context, I have urged the Civil Aviation minister to improve direct connectivity to Hyderabad from other countries,” he said.
Hailing the services being rendered by Apollo Hospitals, the chief minister said: “Apollo Hospitals is a role model for the country. It has created hundreds of hospitals with different names. Apollo Hospitals chairman Prathap Reddy has shown how to build a corporate hospital for a layman to get better treatment with minimum charges.”
Speaking on the occasion, Apollo Hospitals Group founder and chairman Dr Prathap C Reddy said: “When we build a hospital, we are building far more than infrastructure — we are building hope. This institution is rooted in gratitude — for the countless lives that have allowed us to learn, serve and grow. It is our way of giving back, by creating a space where every patient is treated with compassion, every caregiver is empowered with the best tools and every life is valued with dignity.”
Meanwhile, Apollo Hospitals Joint Managing Director Dr Sangita Reddy said: “The 76th hospital is not just a milestone, it is a declaration that our mission of providing quality healthcare to all will continue. With our new smart hospital in Hyderabad’s Financial District, we are reaffirming India’s leadership in building next-generation healthcare systems.
By embedding intelligence across every layer of care — from diagnostics to recovery — we are bringing together advanced technology and Apollo’s legacy of clinical excellence. This facility will strengthen Hyderabad’s position as a global destination for complex care, while making world-class healthcare more accessible to every citizen.”
10,000 free health screening check-ups
Upasana Konidela, vice chairperson, CSR, announced that 10,000 free health screening check-ups will be conducted for the Nanakramguda community every Sunday. For details, people can dial 040-23606666.
She said the new Smart Hospital reflects Apollo’s commitment to advanced, patient-centric care backed by decades of expertise. It features a highly skilled medical team, global safety standards, ethical practices, and continuous staff upskilling. With convenient access, minimal wait times, and seamless digital services, the hospital aims to enhance overall patient experience and deliver quality healthcare, she added.