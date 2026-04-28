CM Revanth eyes Telangana as global medical hub, launches medical tourism push in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday expressed the hope that Telangana would soon become a medical treatment hub.

Recalling that the state had no health and medical policies in the past, the chief minister said that his government has rolled out a Medical Tourism Policy to improve medical infrastructure and attract more investments in this sector.

Revanth Reddy was addressing the gathering after inaugurating ‘The Hospital of Gratitude’ of Apollo Hospitals at Financial District in Hyderabad.

“Hyderabad is a place for medical tourism. People want to come here for medical treatment from across the globe. But direct air connectivity has become the biggest problem. From other countries, particularly from the Middle East, we need more connectivity. In this context, I have urged the Civil Aviation minister to improve direct connectivity to Hyderabad from other countries,” he said.

Hailing the services being rendered by Apollo Hospitals, the chief minister said: “Apollo Hospitals is a role model for the country. It has created hundreds of hospitals with different names. Apollo Hospitals chairman Prathap Reddy has shown how to build a corporate hospital for a layman to get better treatment with minimum charges.”

Speaking on the occasion, Apollo Hospitals Group founder and chairman Dr Prathap C Reddy said: “When we build a hospital, we are building far more than infrastructure — we are building hope. This institution is rooted in gratitude — for the countless lives that have allowed us to learn, serve and grow. It is our way of giving back, by creating a space where every patient is treated with compassion, every caregiver is empowered with the best tools and every life is valued with dignity.”