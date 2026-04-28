Dai Nippon Printing opens first India R&D centre at IIT Hyderabad, to focus on EV charging and APIs

HYDERABAD: Dai Nippon Printing Co Ltd’s first research and development (R&D) centre in India was inaugurated at the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IIT-H) Technology Research Park on Monday, in the presence of representatives from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

According to Senior Managing Director of Dai Nippon Printing (DNP), Osamu Nakamura, the new facility will focus on two primary areas in its initial phase, wireless power transfer technology for electric vehicles and the synthesis of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs).

Speaking to TNIE, Nakamura said the collaboration aims to combine DNP’s technological expertise with IITH’s research capabilities to accelerate innovation.

“After opening our first overseas R&D centre in the Netherlands last year, India has now become a key destination for our research initiatives,” he added.

“DNP has been working on wireless EV charging technology for several years and has already conducted stationary charging experiments in Japan. The current collaboration seeks to take this a step further by exploring dynamic charging, enabling vehicles to charge while in motion. The technology is based on electromagnetic induction and is expected to simplify EV usage by eliminating the need for plug-in charging systems,” he informed.

On the pharmaceutical front, Nakamura said that DNP has been involved in the healthcare sector for over two decades. The company has experience in API development and manufacturing in Japan and now aims to collaborate with Indian partners, especially in Hyderabad, to develop efficient synthesis routes and expand its footprint in the sector, he added.