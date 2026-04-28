ECI to announce SIR schedule for Telangana soon

HYDERABAD: The Election Commission of India will soon announce the schedule for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Telangana, according to State Chief Electoral Officer C Sudarshan Reddy.

The Booth Level Officers (BLOs), Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) and Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) are currently carrying out the process of matching and linking existing voter details with records from the previous SIR conducted in 2002. Electors are required to furnish these details in the enumeration form.

Voters can access their SIR 2002 details by visiting two official websites (ceotelangana.nic.in or voters.eci.gov.in) using the “search by elector details” option. Additionally, polling station-wise electoral rolls are available in PDF format on these platforms, enabling voters to verify their names.

If an elector’s name is not found in the 2002 electoral roll, it may indicate that they were not enrolled at that time, the CEO said. In such cases, electors may provide details of their parents or grandparents in the enumeration form. Printed copies of the SIR 2002 electoral rolls are also available with Booth Level Officers, who will assist citizens in locating relevant details.

During the enumeration phase, electors are not required to submit any documents. However, notices will be issued to those whose details cannot be matched or linked with the SIR 2002 records, requesting them to submit supporting documents to establish eligibility, he said.