ECI to announce SIR schedule for Telangana soon

HYDERABAD: The Election Commission of India will soon announce the schedule for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Telangana, according to State Chief Electoral Officer C Sudarshan Reddy.
The Booth Level Officers (BLOs), Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) and Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) are currently carrying out the process of matching and linking existing voter details with records from the previous SIR conducted in 2002. Electors are required to furnish these details in the enumeration form.
Voters can access their SIR 2002 details by visiting two official websites (ceotelangana.nic.in or voters.eci.gov.in) using the “search by elector details” option. Additionally, polling station-wise electoral rolls are available in PDF format on these platforms, enabling voters to verify their names.
If an elector’s name is not found in the 2002 electoral roll, it may indicate that they were not enrolled at that time, the CEO said. In such cases, electors may provide details of their parents or grandparents in the enumeration form. Printed copies of the SIR 2002 electoral rolls are also available with Booth Level Officers, who will assist citizens in locating relevant details.
During the enumeration phase, electors are not required to submit any documents. However, notices will be issued to those whose details cannot be matched or linked with the SIR 2002 records, requesting them to submit supporting documents to establish eligibility, he said.
Supporting documents
List of of necessary supporting documents which can be provided by electors
Any identity card or pension payment order issued to a regular employee or pensioner of any central govt or state govt or PSU
Any identity card or certificate or document issued in India by the government or local authorities or banks or post office or LIC and PSUs prior to January 1, 1987
Birth certificate issued by the competent authority
Passport
Matriculation/educational certificate issued by recognised boards/universities
Permanent residence certificate issued by the competent state authority
Forest Right Certificate (8) OBC/SC/ST or any caste certificate issued by the competent authority (9) National Register of Citizens (wherever it exists)
Family register, prepared by state/local authorities
Any land/house allotment certificate by the government
For Aadhaar, the Commission’s directions (23/2025- ERS/Vol.II dated September 9, 2025 (Annexure II) shall apply.
CEO urged the voters to verify either their details or their parents/grandparents’ details and get linked/mapped with SIR 2002 by approaching the respective BLO/BLO supervisor
The GHM is establishing help desks at designated locations for the mapping of voters as a precursor for the Special Intensive Revision of the electoral rolls