Five killed, 12 injured as heavy-duty crane collapses in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: At least five workers died and 12 others sustained injuries after a heavy-duty crane collapsed on a shed at a cement brick manufacturing unit located within an NCC workshop in Mahalingapur village of Shankarpally mandal in Rangareddy district on Monday.

According to police, the incident occurred around 3.30 pm, reportedly during rainfall when a group of workers had taken shelter inside a shed at the site.

Strong winds are suspected to have destabilised the crane, causing it to topple and crash onto the structure. Under the impact, five workers died on the spot, while 12 others were trapped under the debris and sustained injuries.

Police teams rushed to the location immediately after receiving information and launched rescue operations. The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, while the bodies of the deceased were sent for postmortem.

Senior officials, including Chevella DCP Yogesh Gautham, visited the site and supervised rescue operations. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.