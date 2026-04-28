Fuel panic grips Hyderabad as shortage rumours trigger long queues, pump shutdowns

HYDERABAD: A scorching day and rumours of a fuel shortage turned routine refuelling into a citywide scramble in Hyderabad on Monday, as motorists rushed to petrol pumps, triggering long queues, traffic congestion and temporary shutdowns at several outlets.

What began as speculation quickly turned into panic buying, with lines of vehicles spilling onto main roads across parts of Hyderabad. The impact was uneven, as areas such as Nacharam and Habsiguda saw relatively smooth operations with minimal queues, while localities including Yousufguda and Narsingi witnessed long lines stretching onto roads, worsening traffic congestion.

Many petrol pumps were forced to shut temporarily, either due to depleted stock or the sheer volume of demand they struggled to manage. Adding to the anxiety were rumours of a possible Rs 15 to Rs 20 per-litre price hike, prompting motorists to rush to fuel stations in anticipation of higher costs.

The Petroleum Dealers Association (PDA) attributed the disruption to delayed fuel replenishments over the past two days, largely due to recent bank holidays. While assuring that there was no petrol shortage, the association acknowledged that diesel supplies remain tight, adding that the situation is expected to stabilise by Tuesday evening.

A petrol bunk owner in Secunderabad, expressing concern over the impact of the delays on both businesses and consumers, said, “The supply is delayed, and despite making advance payments, we are waiting for fuel deliveries. This has been going on for 15 to 20 days now. They say there are technical issues, no vehicles, or no officers to deliver fuel. This is causing panic buying.”

Petrol bunk owners also pointed to a recent change in diesel pricing for industrial and commercial consumers. “The price of industrial and commercial diesel sales was revised to Rs 150 per litre from April 16, while retail diesel prices remained around Rs 95 per litre.