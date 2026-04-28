Harvester owners lead fuel rush in Telangana as ‘out of stock’ boards trigger panic

HANAMKONDA: Long queues were reported at several fuel stations in Hanamkonda, Warangal and Mahabubabad districts on Monday after a number of outlets displayed ‘out of stock’ boards, triggering panic among motorists.

The impact was particularly severe in rural areas, where paddy harvesting machinery owners and others rushed to the fuel stations carrying empty drums to secure diesel. The scarcity has raised concerns over disruptions to ongoing agricultural operations, even as residents urged authorities to restore normal supplies at the earliest.

Speaking to TNIE, K Raju, an owner of a paddy harvesting machine in Hanamkonda, stated that, “Thousands of acres of paddy crop are ready to harvest, harvester operators are busy harvesting paddy, and it is the right season for us to earn money. But we are panicking with out-of-stock boards in several fuel stations. With no option, we carried a blue drum to keep fuel in stock.”

When contacted, Hanamkonda district supply officer Md Wajid told TNIE that there is no fuel shortage, adding that officials have confirmed adequate supply in Telangana. He appealed to people not to believe false information circulating on social media and urged them not to panic buy.