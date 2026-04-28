Himalayan deodar forest link to Lord Shiva

HYDERABAD: An ancient seal bearing an inscription referring to the deity Svami Kotesvara has been documented from present-day Pakistan, offering fresh insights into early Saiva traditions and iconography.

According to Archaeological Survey of India director (epigraphy) Muniratnam Reddy, the inscription is engraved in Sanskrit using the Brahmi script and is dated to the 5th century CE. The text reads, “Devadaruvane Svami Kotesvarah,” indicating that it belonged to a Saiva temple dedicated to Svami Kotesvara, located in Devadaruvana — literally a forest of deodar trees (Cedrus deodara), commonly associated with the Himalayan region.

He noted that the seal holds particular significance as it may represent one of the earliest inscriptional and artistic references to the legend of Lord Shiva wandering through the Devadaru forest. The episode is described in the ancient Hindu text Skandapurana, making the artefact an important link between textual tradition and material evidence. The inscriptions on the seal came to light after Francoise Mandeville, based in Hong Kong and believed to have acquired it, shared a photograph with the ASI director of epigraphy.

Muniratnam appealed to the public to share any inscriptions or copper-plate grants in their possession or locality, stating that such materials are vital for reconstructing India’s cultural and historical past.