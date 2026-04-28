Man dies by suicide after killing his two children in Telangana

MAHABUBABAD: In a tragic incident, a man died by suicide after killing his two young children on Monday night on the outskirts of Thorrur Mandal. The incident came to light on Tuesday, and police suspect that he took the extreme step due to family disputes.

The deceased were identified as Kinnera Gum Shavali (35) and his two sons, Vilash (5) and Vikesh (3), residents of Ammapuram village in Thorrur Mandal of Mahabubabad district.

According to Thorrur Sub-Inspector (SI) G. Upender, Kinnera Gum Shavali worked as a bike mechanic at the Thorrur Mandal headquarters. He was habituated to alcohol and had been harassing his wife, Kinnera Kantha.

Unable to tolerate the harassment, Kantha left her two children with Shavali and went to her father’s residence, which is also located in the same village. For the past 15 days, she had not returned to his residence.

Upset over his wife not returning, Kinnera Gum Shavali allegedly took his two sons, Vilash and Vikesh, from his residence and went to the outskirts of Thorrur Mandal on Monday night. He allegedly killed his sons by hanging and later died by suicide at a private venture.

Locals noticed the three bodies hanging from a tree on Tuesday and immediately informed the Thorrur police.

Upon receiving the information, Thorrur Sub-Inspector (SI) B. Upender and his team rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to the Wardhannapet Community Health Centre (CHC) for postmortem. A case has been registered and an investigation is under way, said Upender.