No need to take new parties seriously, says BRS leader KT Rama Rao

HYDERABAD: Reacting to his sister and former MP K Kavitha launching a new political outfit, BRS working president KT Rama Rao has said that several new parties “emerge and disappear”, and there was no need to take them seriously.

“Only the BRS and TDP survived for 25 years in the political history of the region, and no other party has sustained itself for long,” he said.

Rama Rao was speaking to reporters after the pink party’s state executive committee meeting held here on Monday to mark its foundation day.

BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao, according to sources, did not make any comments on Kavitha’s party during the meeting. Meanwhile, Rama Rao reacted sharply to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s remarks that the BRS has no future in Telangana. He accused the chief minister of using “cheap words and spewing venom”.

He sought to remind the chief minister that the Congress “lost its national ground” 13 years ago and has now been reduced to a regional party. “Why do you care about our party’s matters?” he asked.

Committees dissolved

The meeting dissolved all party committees from the village to the district level to enable the formation of new panels after the membership drive. Training programmes will be conducted for party cadre after the membership drive.

Rama Rao said that KCR elaborated on the difficult conditions in Telangana before statehood and the political landscape of that period. He highlighted KCR’s 25-year struggle, marked by determination and strategic use of positions and resignations, which ultimately led to the formation of the state. He contrasted this with the current situation, alleging that farmers are not receiving timely financial support even after several months.