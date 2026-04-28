Telangana BC Commission objects to caste names mentioned in SEEEPC survey report

HYDERABAD: Raising objections over the use of names of certain castes in the Social, Educational, Economic, Employment, Political and Caste (SEEEPC) Survey 2024 report, the Telangana Commission for Backward Classes on Monday decided to constitute a committee comprising senior officials to further analyse it in depth.

After examining the committee’s report, the Commission will submit its observations on the caste survey to the government.

The Commission, which met here under the chairmanship of its chief G Niranjan, held detailed deliberations on the recently released SEEEPC Survey report of the government, as well as the reports of the Independent Expert Working Group (IEWG).

State BC Commission members Rapolu Jayaprakash, Tirumalagiri Surender, Balalakshmi Rangu and member-secretary B Bala Maya Devi also attended the meeting.

Representatives of the Gangaputra, Bestha and Goondla communities raised objections before the Commission regarding the use of “Agnikula Kshatriya” as a short name for their caste names in the Expert Group report.

The Commission discussed this matter and also observed that, in the case of some other castes too, short names are not in conformity with the main caste names. The Commission decided to request the government to rectify this.