Telangana braces for heat, uneven rain as El Nino takes hold

HYDERABAD: As Telangana braces for the coming months, the looming arrival of El Nino is expected to reshape the state’s weather beyond a typical summer-to-monsoon transition, bringing intensified heat and a more uneven rainfall pattern.

Meteorologists say timing will be critical. An early onset, possibly by late May, could mean prolonged heat through May and June, followed by a disrupted monsoon. “If El Nino sets in early, even the initial monsoon months can get affected, and we may see breaks in rainfall much sooner than expected,” said GNRS Srinivas Rao from the India Meteorological Department, Hyderabad.

El Niño, the abnormal warming of sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern Pacific Ocean, weakens the atmospheric circulation driving the Indian monsoon. “When the Pacific warms on the eastern side, the circulation that supports monsoon flow toward India becomes weaker; this directly affects how much moisture actually reaches the subcontinent,” the experts added.

The impact is already visible in rising temperatures, with April readings touching 44-45°C in several regions. “If the current trend continues, heatwave conditions could persist into May and even spill into June. The concern is not just daytime heat, but also the nights, which are no longer cooling down the way they used to,” Srinivas Rao noted.

In Hyderabad, rapid urbanisation has intensified the urban heat island effect, trapping heat even after sunset. “Earlier, even if days were hot, nights used to be cooler because of elevation and wind flow,” the expert pointed out. “Now, buildings and roads absorb heat during the day and release it at night, so temperatures remain high even after sunset.”