Telangana HC dismisses writ appeal in Bhoodan land dispute

HYDERABAD: A bench of the Telangana High Court has dismissed a writ appeal against the proceedings of the Telangana Bhoodan Yagna Board, filed by Talluri Venkata Narasamma and 19 others from Khammam district at the scrutiny stage, holding it to be devoid of merit.

The bench, comprising Justice Moushumi Bhattacharya and Justice Gadi Praveen Kumar, upheld the earlier order of a single judge refusing interim relief.

The petitioners had challenged proceedings dated January 17, 2026 issued by the Board and sought suspension of the same, along with the single judge’s order dated March 25, 2026. They alleged that the actions of authorities in demolishing their structures in Velugumatla village were illegal, arbitrary and violative of constitutional rights under Articles 14, 21, and 300A.

They also sought reconstruction of houses and compensation for damages.

Counsel for the petitioners argued that the lands in question were Bhoodan lands and only the Bhoodan Board had authority to issue pattas. However, the government pleader submitted that discrepancies in pattas were due to clerical errors, which had since been rectified.