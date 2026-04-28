Villagers rally for early relocation from forest areas in Telangana's Nagarkurnool

HYDERABAD: Residents of Saralapalli, Kudichintalabailu, Kollampent and Tatigundalapent villages in Amrabad mandal of Nagarkurnool district staged a massive rally on Monday, urging the government to expedite the resettlement process. More than 200 families, including tribal and non-tribal villagers, took part.

The rally began at VY Junction and proceeded to the office of the Range Forest Officer in Achampet, where participants raised slogans seeking swift relocation.

Villagers said families from Kollampent, Kudichintalabailu and Tatigundalapent have fully agreed to relocate, while 25 families from Saralapalli have also consented. In total, 96 families have expressed willingness to move under the government’s resettlement plan.

They said they were opting for relocation due to the lack of access to education and healthcare in forest areas, adding that their consent had been formally recorded through Gram Sabhas under the Forest Rights Act. Over the past four years, they have repeatedly met officials, MPs, MLAs, ministers and the chief minister.

Villagers expressed satisfaction with the government’s steps so far and the resettlement package, stating that they have full confidence in the assurances given. They said remaining families may also come forward voluntarily.

A memorandum was submitted to District Forest Officer Revant Chandra, seeking early completion of the process. Officials assured them that resettlement would be carried out efficiently in consultation with locals.