Amid 1st heatwave of season, mercury hits 46 degrees Celcius in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Telangana witnessed its first official heatwave of the season on Tuesday, with temperatures exceeding 45°C for two consecutive days. Dasturabad in Nirmal district recorded the highest temperature at 46°C.

According to official criteria, a heatwave is declared when temperatures exceed 40°C and are at least 4.5°C above normal, or when they cross 45°C regardless of normal levels. Based on these parameters, the current conditions qualify as the first heatwave of the summer.

Officials said May is likely to be particularly intense, with Telangana expected to witness at least five to six heatwaves during the month.

IMD official GNRS Srinivas Rao said that although temperatures were above normal earlier this season, they had not met heatwave criteria. “Temperatures rose by about 2–3°C above normal on some days, which is typical for summer. In early March, a few places crossed 40°C before mid-month, which was unusual, but the heat subsided quickly,” he said.