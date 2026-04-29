Bengaluru hackers roped in to tap our phones: BRS leader Harish

SANGAREDDY: Former minister T Harish Rao has alleged that private hackers from Bengaluru were brought in and stationed at the Command Control Centre in Hyderabad to hack the phones of BRS leaders and monitor CCTV cameras outside their homes on a daily basis. He claimed to have evidence to support the accusation.

Accusing certain IPS officers of involvement in phone-tapping, he warned that they would not be spared even after retirement once the BRS returns to power. He cautioned that officers engaging in illegal activities would have to pay a heavy price.

“Even Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will not be able to save you. You will have to hire advocates with your own money and go around courts. Therefore, work within the boundaries of the law,” the former minister cautioned.

The BRS deputy floor leader in the Assembly on Tuesday visited party social media convener Manne Krishank and seven other activists who are in judicial remand at Kandi Central Jail in Sangareddy district.