CV Anand, known for tech-led police reforms, is Telangana DGP

HYDERABAD: As expected, the state government has appointed 1991-batch IPS officer CV Anand as the next Head of Police Force. He will assume charge on May 1, a day after incumbent DGP B Shivadhar Reddy superannuates on April 30.
Born on June 5, 1968, Anand hails from Kuntloor village in Hayathnagar mandal of Rangareddy district. He is the son of former Indian Forest Service officer Chama Damodar Reddy and Yashoda Devi. Educated at Vidyaranya High School and Hyderabad Public School, he later studied at Nizam College and completed a postgraduate degree in Economics from Osmania University. A keen sportsman, he represented Hyderabad in age-group cricket before clearing the Civil Services Examination in his first attempt at 22.
Anand has served in several key postings across undivided Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, including anti-Naxal operations, district policing, Hyderabad City, Cyberabad, Civil Supplies, CISF and the Home department.
Anand credited with starting SHE Teams, SHE Shuttles
Anand also headed the Hyderabad City Police twice and most recently served as Special Chief Secretary, Home.
He is widely associated with technology-driven policing and administrative reforms.
As Hyderabad Traffic Police chief, he introduced e-challan systems, automated traffic signalling, stricter drunk-driving enforcement and several road-engineering measures that later became standard practice.
In Cyberabad, he launched SHE Teams, SHE Shuttles and SHE Apps for women’s safety, besides expanding CCTV surveillance. He also framed SOPs for land disputes that sharply reduced complaints against police.
During his tenure in Civil Supplies, he introduced e-POS machines in ration shops, GPS tracking for transport vehicles and rapid digital payments to farmers. In recent years, he played a role in creating specialised narcotics and cybercrime units. His H-NEW anti-drug initiative won first prize at the World Police Summit.
His honours include the President’s Gallantry Medal, Indian Police Medal, President’s Police Medal, Ati Utkrisht Seva Padak, Election Commission National Award and National e-Governance Award.
Known for field-level supervision and administrative discipline, Anand takes charge at a time when Telangana faces growing challenges in urban policing, cybercrime, narcotics control and traffic management.