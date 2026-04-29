CV Anand, known for tech-led police reforms, is Telangana DGP

HYDERABAD: As expected, the state government has appointed 1991-batch IPS officer CV Anand as the next Head of Police Force. He will assume charge on May 1, a day after incumbent DGP B Shivadhar Reddy superannuates on April 30.

Born on June 5, 1968, Anand hails from Kuntloor village in Hayathnagar mandal of Rangareddy district. He is the son of former Indian Forest Service officer Chama Damodar Reddy and Yashoda Devi. Educated at Vidyaranya High School and Hyderabad Public School, he later studied at Nizam College and completed a postgraduate degree in Economics from Osmania University. A keen sportsman, he represented Hyderabad in age-group cricket before clearing the Civil Services Examination in his first attempt at 22.

Anand has served in several key postings across undivided Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, including anti-Naxal operations, district policing, Hyderabad City, Cyberabad, Civil Supplies, CISF and the Home department.