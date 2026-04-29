Hopes fade as Telangana's Adilabad CCI plant dismantled for scrap after decades of closure

ADILABAD: For decades, people in Adilabad hoped the defunct Cement Corporation of India (CCI) factory would reopen, restoring around 4,500 jobs and reviving the local economy. Those hopes have now faded, with a Delhi-based company beginning to dismantle machinery from the 120-acre plant for scrap.

The Union government has awarded a tender to the firm to remove machinery, vehicles and other equipment from the factory premises. Residents said expectations of a revival, supported by coordination between the state and Union governments and the availability of limestone reserves, have now been dashed. Farmers who had given their land for the factory remain uncertain about whether it will be returned to them.

The CCI unit was sanctioned in 1978 at a cost of Rs 60 crore, with production beginning in August 1982. The plant operated profitably until 1989, producing around 1,200 tonnes of cement, with the government purchasing output under the levy system. However, policy changes from 1991 ended the levy system and government support. The unit struggled to compete in the open market, leading to mounting losses and stock accumulation. In 1996, the company was referred to the Board for Industrial and Financial Reconstruction (BIFR), which recommended financial support, but no action followed. The plant was eventually shut down in 1998, and workers were given voluntary retirement.

The factory had provided around 4,500 direct and indirect jobs. It had access to limestone reserves sufficient for 25–30 years, 750 acres of owned land and 2,000 acres of leased land.