K Chandrasekhar Rao rolls up sleeves for BRS revival

HYDERABAD: Making it clear that direct public engagement would be the best route to political recovery, BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao reportedly gave a stern message to party MLAs, former MLAs and senior leaders, cautioning them against relying excessively on social media while neglecting grassroots work.
According to party sources, KCR also conveyed dissatisfaction with the functioning of several MLAs and advised them to curb arrogance and aloofness, particularly when the party is in opposition.
Sources said the former chief minister, who had largely maintained silence on party organisational matters for the past two-and-a-half years, has now turned his focus to revamping the party structure from the village level to the state level.
Party circles said KCR also criticised a few MLAs for maintaining friendly relations with the ruling Congress and the BJP, remarks that were viewed as an indirect warning to those leaders.
He is also learnt to have made it clear that Assembly tickets in the next elections would not be granted automatically to sitting MLAs, but would instead depend on merit and feedback from the ground level.
Senior leaders said the BRS supremo wanted to replace some candidates in the last elections, but most sitting MLAs were retained to avoid internal rivalries and unnecessary rebellion. The latest message, they said, leaves little doubt that future ticket allocation would depend on performance and organisational strength.
BRS to allocate party posts based on performance
Party leaders said KCR wants to streamline the organisation and push leaders to work actively on local issues so that the party can effectively corner the ruling Congress.
Several leaders, they said, were vocal only on state-level matters, while many MLAs and former MLAs had slipped
into inactivity in their constituencies. Those who fail to become active now could be replaced ahead of the next elections.
Meanwhile, the BRS supremo is also learnt to have said that district president posts and other organisational responsibilities would no longer be decided on the basis of personal relations, but on performance.
He reportedly indicated that if complaints arise over injustice to senior leaders or hardworking cadres, committees could be reconstituted.
The party has also reportedly fixed an active membership fee of Rs 50 and a normal membership fee of Rs 10.
Sources said the active membership model resembled an earlier Telugu Desam Party system under which active members could participate in teleconferences through mobile phones.
The BRS leadership is now said to be considering a similar model, where active members would take part in teleconferences and spend time on social media outreach to voters.
Party leaders said the BRS earlier had around 60 lakh members and is now aiming to reach the same figure or exceed it. The leadership also focused on the SIR process, with KCR stressing the immediate appointment of booth-level agents.