K Chandrasekhar Rao rolls up sleeves for BRS revival

HYDERABAD: Making it clear that direct public engagement would be the best route to political recovery, BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao reportedly gave a stern message to party MLAs, former MLAs and senior leaders, cautioning them against relying excessively on social media while neglecting grassroots work.

According to party sources, KCR also conveyed dissatisfaction with the functioning of several MLAs and advised them to curb arrogance and aloofness, particularly when the party is in opposition.

Sources said the former chief minister, who had largely maintained silence on party organisational matters for the past two-and-a-half years, has now turned his focus to revamping the party structure from the village level to the state level.

Party circles said KCR also criticised a few MLAs for maintaining friendly relations with the ruling Congress and the BJP, remarks that were viewed as an indirect warning to those leaders.

He is also learnt to have made it clear that Assembly tickets in the next elections would not be granted automatically to sitting MLAs, but would instead depend on merit and feedback from the ground level.

Senior leaders said the BRS supremo wanted to replace some candidates in the last elections, but most sitting MLAs were retained to avoid internal rivalries and unnecessary rebellion. The latest message, they said, leaves little doubt that future ticket allocation would depend on performance and organisational strength.