Let critics wail, Future City work will continue: CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Reiterating that the development of Future City would not stop, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday said he would continue with his plans while his critics wail over them.
“A few people are criticising that a ‘futureless leader’ is building Future City. I want to tell them that you continue wailing and I will go ahead with the work. Your tears will be music to me. While watching you wail, I feel as though I am watching the movie Shankarabharanam,” he said.
Indirectly referring to former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao as “Shukracharyudu”, Revanth said: “Shukracharyudu, who is sleeping in the farmhouse, sent Marichudu and Subahudu to hamper the development of the state.”
Revanth was addressing the gathering after laying the foundation stone for the Future City Police Commissionerate at Mirkhanpet, along with ministers D Sridhar Babu and Jupally Krishna Rao and DGP B Shivadhar Reddy. He also virtually inaugurated the Malkajgiri Police Commissionerate and a few traffic police stations.
“Future City would be a city for future generations. My government’s aim is to make it the most modern city in the world. We are taking countries such as South Korea, Japan and Singapore, and cities like New York, as our inspiration,” Revanth stated. He pointed out that Skill University has been established on 60 acres in Future City.
“By June 2, the FCDA building will be inaugurated. We have successfully conducted the Telangana Rising Global Summit here to showcase the concept of Future City and to instil confidence among investors,” he said.
CM seeks ryots cooperation in developing Future City
Revanth pointed out that no other city, be it Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru or Chennai, has an Outer Ring Road of 160 km.
He also pointed out that three of every four vaccines produced in the world were developed in Genome Valley in Telangana.
Stating that defence exports from Telangana had registered 100% growth, the chief minister said: “While last year defence exports were worth Rs 3,600 crore, they have increased to Rs 7,500 crore this year, marking 100% growth.”
Revanth appealed to farmers and those whose lands had been acquired earlier to cooperate with the government in developing Future City and accept the compensation being offered. “The legal process, including issuing notifications, has been completed. Soon the land will be transferred to the government. This process will not be stopped. Ninety per cent of land acquisition was completed when Jupally Krishna Rao was Industries minister in the previous government. So, I suggest they take the compensation and invest that money in land elsewhere. Local public representatives should take the initiative and convince them,” he said.
Stating that work on radial roads was in full swing and that the 360-km Regional Ring Road would come up, the chief minister said: “The dream of the Bengaluru-Hyderabad bullet train will become a reality soon. The Shamshabad to Pune via Mumbai bullet train will come. The Shamshabad to Chennai via Amaravati bullet train will come. The government will allocate land for a bullet train hub at Shamshabad. We will also construct the largest bus terminal near Shamshabad Airport.”
Meanwhile, the chief minister appealed to former CPI (Maoist) general secretary Ganapathy to join the mainstream. Stating that the government had information that Ganapathy’s health was not good, he said that the government would ensure his security and provide better medical treatment. He recalled that 814 Maoists had joined the mainstream in Telangana in the last two years.
Separately, the chief minister distributed appointment letters to tribal youth under the ‘Giri Darshak’ programme. The initiative has been launched to promote tourism while creating livelihood opportunities for tribal youth. Giri Darshaks will be appointed at major tourist destinations in Bhadradri Kothagudem and Mulugu districts.