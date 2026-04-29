Let critics wail, Future City work will continue: CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Reiterating that the development of Future City would not stop, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday said he would continue with his plans while his critics wail over them.

“A few people are criticising that a ‘futureless leader’ is building Future City. I want to tell them that you continue wailing and I will go ahead with the work. Your tears will be music to me. While watching you wail, I feel as though I am watching the movie Shankarabharanam,” he said.

Indirectly referring to former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao as “Shukracharyudu”, Revanth said: “Shukracharyudu, who is sleeping in the farmhouse, sent Marichudu and Subahudu to hamper the development of the state.”

Revanth was addressing the gathering after laying the foundation stone for the Future City Police Commissionerate at Mirkhanpet, along with ministers D Sridhar Babu and Jupally Krishna Rao and DGP B Shivadhar Reddy. He also virtually inaugurated the Malkajgiri Police Commissionerate and a few traffic police stations.

“Future City would be a city for future generations. My government’s aim is to make it the most modern city in the world. We are taking countries such as South Korea, Japan and Singapore, and cities like New York, as our inspiration,” Revanth stated. He pointed out that Skill University has been established on 60 acres in Future City.

“By June 2, the FCDA building will be inaugurated. We have successfully conducted the Telangana Rising Global Summit here to showcase the concept of Future City and to instil confidence among investors,” he said.