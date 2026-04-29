PM Modi government weakening democratic institutions: TPCC chief Mahesh Kumar Goud

HYDERABAD: TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Tuesday accused the NDA government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, of weakening democratic institutions for political gain.

The PCC president, along with TGIIC chairman Nirmala Jagga Reddy, participated as the chief guest at a training session organised by the Telangana Pradesh Congress Seva Dal at the Exhibition Ground here.

Highlighting the historical significance of the Seva Dal, he noted that the organisation has been active since the Indian freedom struggle and continues to function under a central organisational structure, playing a key role in strengthening democratic values.

Mahesh Goud said that BRS president and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is now under pressure to respond to questions raised by his daughter, K Kavitha. He remarked that the BRS, which enjoyed public support for a decade, is no longer receiving the same backing.

He further stated that KCR is entangled in family-related controversies and is more focused on positions of power than on public welfare. He asserted that the BRS has no political future in the state.

Emphasising the Congress’ role in the formation of Telangana, he said the credit for achieving statehood goes entirely to Sonia Gandhi and the Congress leadership. He also alleged that Telangana was pushed back significantly during KCR’s decade-long rule.