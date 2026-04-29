Telangana boosts fuel supply to meet demand

HYDERABAD: Amid mounting pressure on fuel stations, the Civil Supplies department has increased petroleum supplies across the state by 126% since Sunday to ensure uninterrupted access.

Officials attributed the surge in demand to three factors. A price revision raised industrial diesel to Rs 150 per litre, prompting bulk users to shift to retail outlets where prices remain around Rs 95 per litre. Supply disruptions in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra also triggered cross-border demand, especially in border districts like Khammam and Nirmal. Rumours of a possible price hike further fuelled panic buying.

Civil Supplies Commissioner M Stephen Raveendra issued emergency directions to Oil Marketing Companies to boost supply. Companies responded by front-loading deliveries, taking advance orders and deploying 3,100 fuel tankers across the state.

Monitoring has been intensified, with petrol bunks required to report stock levels every three hours. Daily teleconferences are being held to review the situation, and officials have been instructed to ensure an uninterrupted fuel supply for farmers during harvesting and procurement operations. The measures have significantly improved supply. As of April 27, diesel distribution rose by 151% from 7,348 KL to 18,449 KL, while petrol distribution increased by 95% from 5,883 KL to 11,490 KL.

In Hyderabad, overall fuel supply increased by 43%, with diesel stocks rising by 46% from 3,393 KL to 4,957 KL and petrol stocks by 40% from 3,908 KL to 5,466 KL. Authorities reiterated that there is no fuel shortage in Telangana.