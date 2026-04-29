Telangana clears one lakh RTI applications in two years

NALGONDA: Telangana has responded to one lakh out of 1,20,000 applications it received under the Right to Information Act in the last two years, according to state Chief Information Commissioner G Chandrashekar Reddy.

The information commissioner revealed this while speaking at an awareness session on the RTI Act organised for the benefit of Public Information Officers (PIOs) and administrative bodies at the Nalgonda collectorate on Tuesday.

He also said that in the last 10 months alone, the State Information Commission resolved 15,000 cases.

“In the last two years, the State Information Commission visited 18 districts and resolved all cases pending for the last five years. Action was also taken against 15 Public Information Officers (PIOs) who intentionally withheld information,” he said.

“Currently, 10,000 cases are pending with the Commission. All the cases, except those related to Revenue and Municipal departments, would be resolved by May 15,” he added.

Describing the Right to Information (RTI) Act as a powerful weapon in the hands of citizens to seek and ensure transparency and accountability within the administration, he said that the people also have the authority to inspect records and field-level works.