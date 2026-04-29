Telangana government gives nod for use of forest land for Dindi project

HYDERABAD: The State Wildlife Board Standing Committee has given the nod for use of forest land in Nalgonda and Nagarkurnool districts for the construction of Dindi balancing reservoir.

The committee, which held its first meeting under the chairmanship of Forest and Environment Minister Konda Surekha at the Nehru Zoological Park on Tuesday, also approved the proposal for laying optical fibre cables in the Kawal Tiger Reserve and Pranahita Wildlife Sanctuary.

The meeting also reviewed wildlife conservation measures and granted clearances for several infrastructure projects within the protected zones.

The committee, meanwhile, expressed satisfaction over the progress of the voluntary relocation programme from the core area of the Amrabad Tiger Reserve.

The officials informed that out of 417 families from four villages, 160 opted for direct cash compensation while 257 agreed to rehabilitation packages. Joint bank accounts were opened for families choosing compensation, and Rs 15 lakh has already been deposited into the accounts of each eligible household, they said.

Addressing concerns over alleged negative campaigning, officials clarified that the relocation process is entirely voluntary and carried out only upon requests from villagers. “Development works are progressing at the Bacharam rehabilitation colony, including allocation of housing plots, agricultural land and basic infrastructure,” they added.

On the infrastructure front, the committee recommended two road projects near the Eturnagaram Wildlife Sanctuary, with dedicated funding earmarked for wildlife protection measures.

To mitigate human-wildlife conflict, quick response teams have been established at Nehru Zoological Park, Amrabad, Kawal and the Kakatiya Zoological Park, officials informed, while adding that funds collected through environmental compensation are being utilised for wildlife conservation and eco-tourism development.

The meeting also reviewed a suggestion to consider declaring grasslands in Vikarabad district as a conservation reserve and a proposal to designate Manjira river as a Ramsar site.