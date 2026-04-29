Telangana HC grants conditional bail to Vivekananda Reddy murder accused

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday granted conditional bail to YS Bhaskar Reddy, an accused in the YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case, allowing him to travel to his home state of Andhra Pradesh under strict terms.

Justice K Sujana passed the order while hearing a petition filed by Bhaskar Reddy, seeking relaxation of bail conditions to permit his travel to Andhra Pradesh. The court made it clear that the accused must not interfere in any manner with the ongoing investigation related to the murder case.

As per the court’s directions, Bhaskar Reddy must provide complete travel details, including his place of stay and contact numbers, to the CBI investigating officer and the local station house officer (SHO) concerned at least 72 hours prior to his travel.

The court further stipulated that his visit to AP should be strictly limited to personal reasons and confined to his native place. He has been expressly barred from entering areas where key witnesses reside.

The judge also directed that Bhaskar Reddy must not, either directly or indirectly, contact, influence, threaten, or induce any witnesses or the complainant. He has been instructed to restrict his stay in Andhra Pradesh only to the extent necessary and avoid unnecessary prolongation.

Additionally, the court stated that if required, Bhaskar Reddy must share his live location and contact details with the CBI authorities.

The court warned that any violation of these conditions would give the CBI the liberty to seek cancellation of the relief.