Telangana High Court grants bail to former MLA Rohith in Moinabad farmhouse drugs case

HYDERABAD: Justice K Sujana of the Telangana High Court has granted conditional bail to former MLA Panjugula ‘Pilot’ Rohith Reddy in the Moinabad drugs case.

The case, registered at Moinabad Police Station, pertains to alleged offences under provisions of the NDPS Act, the Arms Act, 1959, the Telangana Excise Act, 1968, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

While granting bail, the court imposed conditions directing the petitioner to cooperate with the investigation, refrain from influencing witnesses and not leave the jurisdiction without prior permission of the concerned magistrate.

Opposing the bail plea, Public Prosecutor Palle Nageshwar Rao argued that the petitioner is a habitual offender who had allegedly organised multiple parties at his farmhouse where drugs were consumed and distributed. The prosecution claimed that statements of co-accused supported these allegations and urged the court to deny bail.

However, the petitioner’s counsel TS Anirudh Reddy contended that the investigation in the case is complete and that the petitioner has been in judicial custody at Chanchalguda Prison since March 15, 2026.

He further submitted that, being a former legislator from Tandur, the petitioner is unlikely to abscond or tamper with evidence.

The defence also argued that the quantity of contraband allegedly seized, 0.2 grams of cocaine, was minimal and that most of the offences invoked carry punishment of less than seven years. Taking these factors into consideration, the court granted conditional bail and directed the petitioner to strictly adhere to the terms set by it.