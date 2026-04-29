Telangana SSC results released, pass percentage rises to 95.15 pc

HYDERABAD: The Board of Secondary Education Telangana on Wednesday released the SSC Class 10 results, with the overall pass percentage rising to 95.15 per cent this year.

Keshava Rao and Yogita Rana declared the results. Students can check their results on results.bse.telangana.gov.in using their username, password or hall ticket number. Students can also download their results through WhatsApp by sending a message to 8096958096.

Around 5.26 lakh students appeared for the examinations this year, of whom 95.15 per cent passed. Girls once again outshone boys in the results.

A total of 5,731 schools achieved a 100 per cent pass percentage, while six schools recorded 0 per cent pass percentage.

Mulugu district recorded the highest pass percentage at 99.30 per cent, whereas Hyderabad recorded the lowest at 89.23 per cent in the State. Social Welfare Residential Schools achieved the highest pass percentage among all managements at 99.1 per cent.

Naveen Nicolas said, "Proper gap between each exam help students to prepared well for their exams."

Congratulating the successful candidates, Keshava Rao said, “There was a tangible improvement in the results this year compared to 2025" and urged parents to support the students.