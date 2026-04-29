US war on Iran driven by control for oil: CPM leader Raghavulu

NALGONDA: CPM politburo member BV Raghavulu on Tuesday said that war poses both direct and indirect threats to humanity. He was addressing the gathering after inaugurating a seminar titled “The Israel-America War on Iran: A Threat to World Peace” organised by TSUTF, CITU, and the People’s Progress Forum, at a hotel here.

Speaking on the occasion, Raghavulu said that over two months have passed since the United States and Israel launched military action against Iran, triggering a wider regional conflict.

Describing US President Donald Trump as a “global bully,” he alleged that the war is driven by attempts to control oil resources in regions such as Iran and Venezuela.

Raghavulu further claimed that the conflict was initiated on the pretext of Iran possessing nuclear weapons, adding that expectations of a quick victory had not materialised. He said Iran has effectively resisted the attacks, and noted that protests are taking place even within the US against the war.

According to him, the continuation of the conflict serves the interests of corporate capitalists rather than ordinary people.