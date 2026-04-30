BJP’s ideological leaders opposed Independence struggle: TPCC president Mahesh

NIZAMABAD: Stating that the Congress has its roots in the Independence movement, TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Wednesday said that the BJP has no right to question the grand old party’s history and its legacy.

“BJP’s ideological leaders supported British rule and opposed the Independence struggle. The BJP leaders have no standing to question the Congress’ history,” he said.

Mahesh Goud was addressing the gathering after performing bhoomi puja for the District Congress Committee (DCC) office building, which will be constructed on one acre of land near the Nizamabad railway station.

Panchayat Raj & Rural Development Minister Danasari Anasuya alias Seethakka, Government Advisers P Sudharshan Reddy, Md Ali Shabbir, MLA R Bhupathi Reddy, Nizamabad Mayor Kuragayala Uma Rani, DCC president K Nagesh Reddy and corporation chairpersons were present on the occasion.

While addressing the meeting, Mahesh Goud said that the BJP is weakening at the national level, and people are looking towards Rahul Gandhi and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge.

“People are angry with the BJP due to ever increasing prices of essential commodities, including fuel. Many citizens are now looking towards Rahul Gandhi for leadership,” he said, while expressing the belief that the Congress will form the government at the Centre after the next elections.

Stating that the BJP has never been in power in Telangana, he said that “communal forces were confined to only seven to eight seats”.

Targeting BRS, he said that its history is marked by corruption and mismanagement. “KCR is unable to answer questions raised by his daughter Kavitha. She is also involved in the BRS’s corruption,” he said.

He expressed confidence that the Congress will regain power in the state and secure at least 100 seats in the next Assembly elections.