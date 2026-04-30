CM Revanth insensitive to public suffering: BRS president KTR

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday slammed Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for stating that he derives “sadistic pleasure” when people and opposition parties criticise him.

Addressing the gathering after welcoming several leaders from different political parties in Kalwakurthy constituency into the BRS, Rama Rao termed the statement as “shameful” and accused the chief minister of being “insensitive to public suffering”.

“People across the state are distressed by the failures of the Congress government over the past two-and-a-half years and they were voicing their anger. But the chief minister appears to be celebrating such criticism instead of addressing the real problems,” he said.

“Doesn’t Revanth Reddy feel remorse over the reported deaths of 140 Gurukul students,” he asked.

The former minister alleged that the government failed to ensure uninterrupted power supply and timely disbursement of Rythu Bandhu.

He also alleged that paddy was lying exposed to rains on roads while procurement remains stalled.

“People from all sections are suffering. When the opposition raises these concerns, the chief minister calling it a source of pleasure reflects a disturbing mindset,” he added.

The Sircilla MLA alleged that pending fee reimbursement dues pushed students into uncertainty, with many colleges reportedly withholding certificates and restricting attendance. The future of students has been jeopardised, he alleged.

Stating that the fee reimbursement scheme, originally introduced during the tenure of former chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy, was continued and implemented effectively during the BRS regime, he alleged that it is now being neglected.

Rama Rao further alleged that crop procurement across the state has come to a standstill, with farmers unable to sell paddy, maize and jowar. He accused the government of deliberately delaying procurement processes to avoid paying bonus amount.