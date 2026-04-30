Cyberabad Municipal Corporation panel clears seven projects

HYDERABAD: The third Standing Committee of the Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC), chaired by MAUD Special Chief Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, approved seven key infrastructure and civic proposals on Wednesday.

Of the seven agenda items, six were placed formally and one as a table agenda; all were approved. Key approvals include revision of user charges for sports facilities under the CMC Sports Wing to streamline operations and maintenance.

The committee also cleared development of a sports area and beautification of a flyover underpass at Balanagar, Moosapet Circle (Kukatpally Zone) at a cost of Rs 2.5 crore.

A box drain with retaining walls along an existing nala at Borabanda Site-03 was approved at Rs 2.99 crore to improve stormwater drainage and prevent waterlogging.