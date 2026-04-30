Cyberabad Municipal Corporation panel clears seven projects

HYDERABAD: The third Standing Committee of the Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC), chaired by MAUD Special Chief Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, approved seven key infrastructure and civic proposals on Wednesday.
Of the seven agenda items, six were placed formally and one as a table agenda; all were approved. Key approvals include revision of user charges for sports facilities under the CMC Sports Wing to streamline operations and maintenance.
The committee also cleared development of a sports area and beautification of a flyover underpass at Balanagar, Moosapet Circle (Kukatpally Zone) at a cost of Rs 2.5 crore.
A box drain with retaining walls along an existing nala at Borabanda Site-03 was approved at Rs 2.99 crore to improve stormwater drainage and prevent waterlogging.
Rs 37 cr road project approved
The committee also sanctioned a major road connectivity project from Gopanpally Flyover to the ORR service road via Vattinagulapally (Khajaguda stretch) at an estimated Rs 37 crore. Proposals to fill vacancies of Assistant Director of Sports and Games Inspectors through the Public Service Commission/sports quota were also approved.
Under the table agenda, the committee approved engagement of 14 vehicle-mounted bucket ladders by the Urban Biodiversity wing for tree pruning and public safety works at a cost of Rs 5.7 crore. The committee directed officials to ensure timely execution, coordination among departments and strict adherence to timelines for visible outcomes.