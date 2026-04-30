Don’t believe rumours: Telangana minister Uttam on fuel stocks

HYDERABAD: Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Wednesday said that adequate fuel stocks are available to meet demand. He urged people not to panic or believe rumours being spread on social media about fuel scarcity, clarifying that such claims are completely baseless.

The minister further revealed that fuel supply has been significantly increased compared to normal levels. Diesel supply has been ramped up by 210 per cent, while petrol supply has been increased by 132 per cent. Currently, a total of 36,404 kilolitres of petrol and diesel are being supplied daily — about 175 per cent higher than the usual supply.

The minister stated that misinformation circulating on social media has caused unnecessary concern among the public, leading to a sudden spike in demand. He appealed to citizens to remain calm and avoid panic buying, emphasising that the government is fully equipped to ensure uninterrupted fuel supply across the state. To closely monitor the situation, the government has set up a special control room, and a toll-free helpline number, 1967, has been made available for the public to register complaints.

He also noted that strict vigilance is being maintained at inter-state borders to ensure smooth movement and distribution of fuel. Highlighting the steps taken by the government, Uttam said that special focus is being given to ensure adequate diesel supply for agricultural needs.