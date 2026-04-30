Enough fuel to meet demand, no plans to hike prices: Union Minister Kishan

HYDERABAD: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday clarified that there is no shortage of petrol, diesel, or LPG in Telangana, dismissing widespread rumours circulating on social media.
Speaking to the media after a high-level review meeting with oil marketing companies (OMCs) on fuel availability, the minister stated that fuel supplies have been significantly increased to meet rising demand across the state.
He explained that the daily fuel supply in the state, which typically stands at around 6,400 kilolitres, has now been ramped up to 10,300 kilolitres. In urban areas, supply has been doubled from 3,200 to 6,400 kilolitres. In some regions, distribution has gone up from 8,000 kilolitres to 15,500-19,300 kilolitres.
Out of the 4,325 petrol pumps across the state, only 106 outlets are currently facing temporary stock issues, down from 227, due to logistical delays such as transportation and indent processing. The minister assured that these issues would be resolved by the evening.
Kishan Reddy pointed out that false information about price hikes and supply disruptions has triggered panic buying among the public. This, he said, has led to artificial shortages, as people are purchasing and storing more fuel than necessary. He firmly stated that no decision has been taken to increase fuel prices.
The minister also highlighted that bulk fuel consumers are contributing to inconvenience by sourcing fuel from retail outlets, affecting regular consumers. He urged bulk users to rely only on their designated supply channels.
On LPG availability, he confirmed that there is no shortage, with public sector companies ensuring adequate supply. He suggested that small businesses can use 5-kg LPG cylinders for their needs and 70% commercial sector needs are met.
On Tuesday, demand for LPG cylinders was 83,000, while 92,000 were supplied.
He further called upon the state government and law enforcement agencies to take strict action against those spreading misinformation.
Reassuring the public, Kishan Reddy emphasised that there is no fuel or gas shortage either in Telangana or anywhere in India, and urged people not to panic.