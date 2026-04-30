Hyderabad civic bodies hike sports user charges

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad’s sporting community is set to feel the pinch as all three municipal corporations in the Core Urban Region (CURE) — GHMC, CMC and MMC — have significantly increased user fees for a wide range of sports facilities and activities. The revised fee structure has been approved by the respective Standing Committees.

The hike, which applies across playground usage, coaching programmes and community sports facilities, more than doubles the cost of accessing municipal sports infrastructure, raising concerns among athletes and sports enthusiasts.

A steep increase has also been effected in temporary playground booking charges. Schools, local clubs, individuals and corporate groups that depend on these public grounds for training, tournaments and recreation will now have to bear higher costs. For many grassroots organisations and budding sportspersons, these facilities have long been affordable and accessible training spaces.

While officials said the revision is needed to manage maintenance costs and improve infrastructure, critics argue that the timing and scale of the hike could impact efforts to promote a wider sporting culture in the city.