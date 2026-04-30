Hyderabad civic bodies hike sports user charges

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad’s sporting community is set to feel the pinch as all three municipal corporations in the Core Urban Region (CURE) — GHMC, CMC and MMC — have significantly increased user fees for a wide range of sports facilities and activities. The revised fee structure has been approved by the respective Standing Committees.
The hike, which applies across playground usage, coaching programmes and community sports facilities, more than doubles the cost of accessing municipal sports infrastructure, raising concerns among athletes and sports enthusiasts.
A steep increase has also been effected in temporary playground booking charges. Schools, local clubs, individuals and corporate groups that depend on these public grounds for training, tournaments and recreation will now have to bear higher costs. For many grassroots organisations and budding sportspersons, these facilities have long been affordable and accessible training spaces.
While officials said the revision is needed to manage maintenance costs and improve infrastructure, critics argue that the timing and scale of the hike could impact efforts to promote a wider sporting culture in the city.
Under the revised structure, playground reservations for schools have been increased. Booking 500 sq m for 75 hours over 11 months (June–March) has been revised from Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000, while 150 hours for the same area has been raised from Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000. Reservation of 1,000 sq m for 150 hours has been increased from Rs 40,000 to Rs 60,000.
Temporary playground bookings (Monday to Thursday and weekends) have also gone up. Half-day slots (10 am–1 pm and 1 pm–4 pm) have been revised from Rs 4,000 to Rs 6,000 per slot, while full-day bookings (10 am–4 pm) have increased from Rs 7,500 to Rs 11,000.
Charges for shuttle badminton courts (both wooden and synthetic) have been revised from Rs 300 to Rs 500 per court per hour. Volleyball courts now cost Rs 6,000 per half-day slot (up from Rs 4,000) and Rs 11,000 for a full day (up from Rs 7,500).
Cricket net charges have been increased from Rs 100 to Rs 200 per hour per net. Tennis court fees, both clay and synthetic, have risen from Rs 300 to Rs 500 per court per hour. Basketball court bookings have also been revised to Rs 6,000 per half-day slot and Rs 11,000 for a full day. Overall, the revised user fee structure covers about 33 sports disciplines.