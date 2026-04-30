MLA Rajgopal confident of making it to Telangana Cabinet

NALGONDA: Expressing the hope that the Congress leadership will honour the assurance given to him, Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy on Wednesday asserted that he will soon be inducted into the Revanth Reddy Cabinet.

Addressing a press conference in Choutuppal, he sounded optimistic about the grand old party allotting a Cabinet berth to him after the election results of the four states are announced.

The legislator reiterated that he is committed to strengthening the party and developing his constituency under the “efficient leadership” of Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

On former MLC K Kavitha criticising her father and BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao while launching a new political party, he said: “Kavitha, KTR and Harish Rao gained recognition only because of KCR’s efforts. Kavitha distanced herself from the BRS only because of internal family power struggles.”

“How can someone who does not respect her own father and the leader who played a pivotal role in the Telangana movement claim to be a mother-like figure to the people,” he wondered, while trying to remind the public that Kavitha has not yet received a clean chit in the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam.

The Congress leader advised Kavitha to speak about her liquor scam cases before claiming to “save Telangana”. He slammed her for “losing people’s respect by speaking ill of her father in her very first meeting”.