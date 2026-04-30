MLA Sampath Kumar files defamation suit against BRS leaders, media outlets

HYDERABAD: AICC secretary and former MLA S A Sampath Kumar has filed a defamation suit in the Special Court for Public Representatives at Nampally against BRS leaders KT Rama Rao,

T Harish Rao and Manne Krishank, as well as certain media outlets, alleging a malicious campaign against him and the Congress.

Addressing the media on Wednesday after filing the suit, Sampath Kumar said “false and fabricated stories” had been created and circulated.

The Congress leader referred to alleged narratives originating from a farmhouse in Janwada and published in BRS-affiliated media.

He strongly denied allegations that he had demanded Rs 8 crore from a small contractor, describing the claims as baseless and defamatory.

Sampath Kumar said legal action had been initiated after following due procedure and added that such cases take time to progress. He warned the BRS leadership against what he termed “irresponsible politics” and urged it to refrain from spreading unverified allegations.

The Congress leader further alleged that Harish Rao had once offered him Rs 30 crore to switch parties, a claim he cited to question the credibility of the accusations against him.

Sampath Kumar said he would not tolerate defamatory statements or reports and cautioned that continued “indiscriminate and unethical political attacks” would lead to serious consequences.