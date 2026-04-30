PM Modi to inaugurate works worth Rs 8,000 crore during May 10 visit in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate development works worth Rs 8,000 crore during his visit to Hyderabad on May 10.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP state office, Ramchander Rao said the prime minister would dedicate the projects to the nation and later address a public meeting at Parade Ground at 4 pm. The party has named the meeting “Janagraha Sabha”.

He urged MPs, MLAs, MLCs and party leaders to ensure the success of the prime minister’s meeting and Telangana visit, which he said would be Modi’s first visit to the state after assuming office for a third term.

Ramchander Rao alleged that the Congress and its allies had opposed delimitation and the women’s reservation bill in Parliament, which he claimed was unfair to South India.

He further alleged that the Congress was trying to divide the country on north-south lines.

Referring to exit polls, he said they favoured the BJP-led NDA in five states and expressed confidence that the BJP would come to power in Telangana in the next Assembly elections.