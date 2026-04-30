Rs 1K crore released to clear pending dues of staff, pensioners in Telangana

HYDERABAD: As part of clearing long-pending dues to employees and retired staff, the state government has released Rs 1,000 crore. Following the instructions of Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Principal Secretary, Finance department, Sandeep Kumar Sultania, released the amount on Wednesday.

There are Rs 14,000 crore pending dues for employees and retired staff. Of this, Rs 6,000 crore pertains to employees and the remaining Rs 8,000 crore relates to retirement benefits. With the release of Rs 1,000 crore, dues have been reduced to Rs 13,000 crore.

Last year, during discussions with employee unions, the government had promised to release Rs 700 crore per month. Accordingly, monthly payments were made up to March 2026.

However, after reviewing financial needs and difficulties faced by employees, the deputy chief minister decided to increase the monthly allocation to Rs 1,000 crore from the current financial year. As part of this, Rs 1,000 crore for April has been released on a priority basis.