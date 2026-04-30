Rs 1K crore released to clear pending dues of staff, pensioners in Telangana

HYDERABAD: As part of clearing long-pending dues to employees and retired staff, the state government has released Rs 1,000 crore. Following the instructions of Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Principal Secretary, Finance department, Sandeep Kumar Sultania, released the amount on Wednesday.
There are Rs 14,000 crore pending dues for employees and retired staff. Of this, Rs 6,000 crore pertains to employees and the remaining Rs 8,000 crore relates to retirement benefits. With the release of Rs 1,000 crore, dues have been reduced to Rs 13,000 crore.
Last year, during discussions with employee unions, the government had promised to release Rs 700 crore per month. Accordingly, monthly payments were made up to March 2026.
However, after reviewing financial needs and difficulties faced by employees, the deputy chief minister decided to increase the monthly allocation to Rs 1,000 crore from the current financial year. As part of this, Rs 1,000 crore for April has been released on a priority basis.
The deputy chief minister said the government had responded positively towards retired employees. “All pending GPF (General Provident Fund) dues up to October 2025 have been completely cleared with these funds,” he said. “This brings great relief to thousands of senior citizens who were waiting for their retirement benefits.”
Regarding employees’ health needs, Vikramarka, who also holds the Finance portfolio, directed officials to ensure that medical bills are cleared without even a single day’s delay and on a priority basis. At present, medical bill payments are being processed quickly, he said, adding that scholarship payments are also being cleared.
He said there should be no compromise on employees’ health security. Steps have been taken to ensure that medical bills are processed regularly without delay, Vikramarka added.
Meanwhile, employee unions have expressed happiness over the large-scale release of funds.