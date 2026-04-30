Telangana continues to reel under heatwave

HYDERABAD: Even as the state reels under a heatwave for the third consecutive day, the India Meteorological Department, Hyderabad, on Wednesday forecast thunderstorms, lightning, strong winds and possible hailstorms across parts of the state over the next three days.

On Wednesday, the highest temperature was recorded in Adilabad at 46°C, followed by Kollur (Kamareddy) at 45.9°C, Dhanora (Komarambheem), Bhainsa (Nirmal), Allipur (Jagtial), Mosra (Nizamabad) recording 45.8°C and Kamanpur (Peddapalli) at 45.4°C. In Hyderabad, the highest was recorded in Osmania University at 42.4°C.

According to observations, a trough formed from an earlier upper air cyclonic circulation has now extended from Rayalaseema to the Comorin region, passing through south interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu at an altitude of about 0.9 km above sea level.

Meanwhile, a previously active upper air cyclonic circulation over north Telangana and adjoining areas has weakened.

The weather department has predicted that light to moderate rainfall is likely at isolated places over the next three days. Maximum temperatures across the state are expected to remain largely unchanged during this period.