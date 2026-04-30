Telangana HC seeks details in Ashu Reddy cheating case

HYDERABAD: Justice J Sreenivas Rao of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the Additional Public Prosecutor to obtain instructions in a criminal petition filed by actress Venkata Aswini Reddy Koyya, popularly known as Ashu Reddy.

The petition seeks quashing of proceedings pending before the CCS EOW Team-1 in Hyderabad. The matter was adjourned for further hearing to May 4.

The Central Crime Station (CCS) has registered a cheating case against Ashu Reddy and her family based on a complaint by UK-based software engineer Yenumula Satyanarayana Murthy. He alleged that his son, YV Dharmendra, was cheated of Rs 9.35 crore on the pretext of marriage.

According to the complaint, Dharmendra met Ashu Reddy in 2018, and she allegedly promised marriage while seeking financial assistance for personal expenses, loans, and her film career. Over time, the demands reportedly escalated, leading to purchases of cars, gold, and properties in her name.

Murthy stated that in July 2020, when Dharmendra sought to formalise the marriage, she refused. A settlement meeting, allegedly mediated by actress Hema, followed, where repayment was promised but not fulfilled.

The complaint further alleges continued financial transactions until 2025, including a flat advance and gold. Ashu Reddy’s mother Koyya Yashoda Reddy is also accused in the case.