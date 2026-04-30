Telangana's Mulugu district tops SSC exams, Hyderabad at bottom

HYDERABAD: Mulugu district achieved the highest pass percentage at 99.30 per cent in the SSC results declared on Wednesday, followed by Nagarkurnool with 99.03 per cent and Nirmal with 98.96 per cent. Hyderabad, with 89.23 per cent, was relegated to the last position. Overall, 95.15 per cent of students passed the exams.

The results were declared by Adviser to the Government K Keshava Rao, Education Department Secretary Dr Yogita Rana, School Education Director Dr E Naveen Nicolas, and Director of Government Examinations PV Srihari.

According to the Director of Government Examinations, 4,97,312 students passed out of a total of 5,28,309 registered for the exams. As many as 5,731 schools achieved a 100 per cent success, while six private schools recorded zero pass percentage.

Institutions that achieved a 100 per cent pass rate include 2,517 private schools, 2,065 ZPHS, 290 KGBVs, 197 BC Welfare Residential Schools, 152 Social Welfare Residential Schools, and 65 government schools. Girls continued to outperform boys, with 2,56,337 (96.26 per cent) passing the exam, compared to 2,60,478 boys (94.07 per cent).

Meanwhile, for the first time, thousands of students were able to access their provisional memoranda of marks through the MeeSeva WhatsApp number.

Yogita Rana, Principal Secretary of the Education Department, said, “For students, their parents, and our teachers, this is a very happy day. A total of 95.15 per cent of students have passed. Around 4,000–5,000 schools have recorded a 100 per cent pass rate. Just like last year, girls have again recorded a higher pass percentage — 96.26 per cent compared to 94.07 per cent for boys.

“From the Education Department’s perspective, we believe that giving a 3–4 day gap between each exam may have contributed to this improvement, as students did not face mental pressure or stress,” she added.