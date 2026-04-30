TGCHE warned colleges against barring students from exams over fee dues

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has issued a strong warning to colleges that are preventing students from appearing for examinations due to pending fee reimbursement dues from the government.

In an official statement, the council expressed serious concern over reports that some institutions are withholding hall tickets on the pretext of non-receipt of tuition fee reimbursement. It termed such actions “unacceptable” and a clear violation of established norms.

The council has directed all institutions to ensure that no student is denied the opportunity to sit for examinations for this reason, warning of strict disciplinary action against those found violating the directive.

The TGCHE also expressed concern over institutions admitting students without obtaining required approvals or affiliations from competent authorities. It cautioned students and parents to verify the recognition status of institutions with relevant government bodies, universities, or regulatory agencies before seeking admission.

Highlighting the risks involved, the TGCHE stated that admissions in unauthorised institutions would be entirely at the students’ and parents’ risk. Degrees or certificates issued by such institutions may not be recognised for higher education, employment, scholarships, or official purposes and the institutions operating without proper authorisation would also face stringent legal and disciplinary action. It also advised students and parents not to fall prey to misleading advertisements or false claims made by such institutions.