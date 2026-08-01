112 people shifted as Godavari floodwaters inundate low-lying areas in Mulugu

MULUGU: About 112 people from 28 families were shifted to a rehabilitation centre after Godavari floodwaters entered low-lying areas of Mangapet village in Telangana's Mulugu district.

The evacuation was carried out after the state government issued the second flood warning as the Godavari water level rose to 16.86 metres on Saturday morning following continuous rainfall upstream and in Maharashtra.

As floodwaters entered the Old Talkies area of Muslim Colony in Mangapet, Mandal Revenue Officer T. Ravinder, along with police and revenue officials, launched a rescue operation. All 112 residents were safely evacuated. Officials said there was no loss of life.

Panchayat Raj Minister Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka) visited the rehabilitation centre on Saturday and interacted with the displaced families. She assured them that the state government would take all necessary measures in the Godavari catchment areas and directed the Mulugu District Collector and Superintendent of Police to closely monitor the situation and take precautionary steps.

Mulugu Superintendent of Police Sudhir Ramnath Kekan urged residents, particularly those living in low-lying areas, to remain alert. He said the district police had been placed on high alert and that National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and District Disaster Response Force (DDRF) teams were ready to respond to emergencies. He advised people to contact Dial 100 in case of any emergency.