BJP demands exemplary legal action against ‘organised abuse’

HYDERABAD: Asserting that freedom of speech can never become a licence for organised abuse and character assassination, state BJP chief spokesperson NV Subhash demanded immediate and exemplary legal action against those responsible for “creating, disseminating and amplifying morphed, abusive and derogatory content” targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the CJP-led NEET paper leak agitation.

Addressing the media at the BJP office here, Subhash said that they have formally approached the Hyderabad cybercrime police seeking action under the relevant provisions of law against the perpetrators as well as those who allegedly “enabled and monetised such objectionable content on digital platforms”.

“A fundamental constitutional question is: Does repeated and organised public abuse directed at a constitutional office-holder fall within the ambit of free speech or does it amount to actionable misconduct? The answer lies in the Constitution itself,” he asserted.

“We welcome criticism, political opposition and democratic debate. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has perhaps faced more criticism than any other political leader in contemporary India. Criticism is not the issue. Organised and vulgar abuse masquerading as political activism is,” he pointed.