Election Commission of India extends SIR deadline to August 10

HYDERABAD: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has revised the schedule for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) 2026 of electoral rolls in Telangana. The deadline for house-to-house enumeration, verification and submission of enumeration forms has been extended to August 10.

ECI secretary reviews SIR exercise

ECI Secretary Navin Kumar on Friday reviewed the progress of SIR in Telangana. During his visit, he held review meetings with Telangana Chief Electoral Officer C Sudarsan Reddy and Hyderabad District Election Officer-cum-GHMC Commissioner R V Karnan on the implementation of the ongoing revision exercise.

Revised schedule

Aug 10: Last date for house-to-house enumeration, verification and submission of enumeration forms

August 10: Completion of rationalisation and reorganisation of polling stations

August 17: Draft publication of electoral rolls

Aug 17 to Sept 16: Period for filing claims and objections

August 17 to October 15: Disposal of claims and objections

October 19: Final publication of electoral rolls