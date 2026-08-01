Family Register Certificate will help people establish identity, says Bhatti Vikramarka

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka has defended the state government’s decision to issue Family Register Certificate (FRC), asserting that the certificate will enable citizens to furnish their family details to establish their identity as required by various institutions or systems.

Addressing an SIR awareness programme organised at Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Praja Bhavan on Friday, he said tahsildar offices had records containing details of beneficiaries of various government schemes, including Aarogyasri and food grains supplied through the Public Distribution System (PDS).

“Such people can visit tahsildar offices or MeeSeva centres to obtain FRC,” he said.

Bhatti said the FRC would help citizens furnish their family details whenever required by any system or government institution in the state.